State Dept spokesperson: ‘Largest threat to US national security are US cops’

Jalina Porter said in a 2016 Facebook post that police officers are a greater national security threat than ISIS or the Russians.

By Adam Kredo, Washington Free Beacon

The State Department’s newly installed deputy spokesperson, Jalina Porter, said in a 2016 Facebook post that the “largest threat to U.S. national security are U.S cops,” according to a screenshot of the post obtained by the Washington Free Beacon.

“The largest threat to U.S. national security are U.S. cops,” wrote Porter, who was recently tapped by the Biden administration to serve as State Department spokesman Ned Price’s deputy. “Not ISIS, not Russian hackers, not anyone or anything else.”

Porter’s comments were made on Sept. 20, 2016, and appear to be in reference to video footage released that day of an unarmed black man being shot by police officers in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “An unarmed Black man takes a knee for justice, bigots riot,” she wrote in the post. “An unarmed black man (with his hands raised) takes a bullet and dies, these same bigots are silent. Explain this to me, please.”

Porter, a former top aide in the congressional office of now-top Biden White House adviser Cedric Richmond, added, “If y’all don’t wake up and rise up to this truth, the genocide against Blacks in America will continue until we are near extinct.”

At the time of the post, Porter was working as a communications official for the Truman National Security Project, a left-leaning foreign policy think-tank that previously employed Hunter Biden. Porter is also a former dancer for the NFL’s Oakland Raiders and the NBA’s Washington Wizards.

The State Department did not respond to multiple Free Beacon requests for comment on the posting. Emails sent to Porter via her website and to an address provided on it were not returned by press time.

The resurfaced comments could complicate the State Department’s messaging as it seeks to challenge Iran’s nuclear buildup, continue the fight against ISIS, and shape its response to the many ongoing national security threats posed by China, Russia, and the Islamic Republic. Tony Blinken, the department’s new secretary, was confirmed on Tuesday.