Terror victim and her baby leave hospital months after Jerusalem shooting attack

Israeli security forces at the scene of a shooting attack outside Jerusalem Old City, August 14,2022. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Four months after near-fatal shooting outside of King David’s Tomb in Jerusalem, terror victim and her prematurely born baby discharged from the hospital.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

Four months after nearly being killed in a Palestinian Arab terror attack near King David’s tomb in Jerusalem, Liva Ahuva Schreiber and her prematurely-born son David were released from a Jerusalem hospital.

In August, during the third trimester of her pregnancy, the 37-year-old Schreiber was shot in the stomach by a Palestinian terrorist on Mount Zion, outside Jerusalem’s Old City.

The terrorist, Amir Sidawi, opened fire on a bus stop, wounding six people, then walked over to the Schreiber family’s car and shot the mother in front of her husband and children.

Sidawi turned himself in to police the next morning.

Schreiber, a resident of Beitar Illit, was evacuated to the Shaare Zedek Medical Center, where doctors delivered the baby by caesarean.

The mother and baby face continued follow-up care. The family requests the public pray for the recovery of Liba Ahuva Bat Rivka Breindel and Dovid Ben Liba Ahuva.