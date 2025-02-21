The child murderers of Gaza

What happened in Gaza was not the doing of a small ‘extremist’ group but the Islamic ideology of hundreds of millions of people in the Middle East and around the world—including in the U.S.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

“O God, do not be silent; hold not Thy peace, and be not still,” the Chief Rabbi of Israel prayed the words of Psalm 83 over the bodies of two murdered children, their mother and an old man.

Hamas and PLO terrorists had mockingly paraded their coffins to the cheers and jeers of Muslim men, women and children occupying Gaza while upbeat music played, they had mixed up the bodies, locked the boxes and then attached keys that did not work.

After inspecting the coffins for explosives, Israel had covered them with its blue and white flag and prayed over them.

Islam is an honor-shame culture and to humiliate the bodies of the children of your enemies is to show the strength of Allah and jeering the bodies of murdered children shows the glory of Islam.

The celebration and mocking of the bodies of murdered children was not the work of some fringe group.

Hamas took care to have every Islamic terrorist organization taking part in claiming victory, including the PLO’s Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades representing the ‘Palestinian Authority’ and the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (Omar al-Qassim Brigades) popular on college campuses, as well as the Al-Ansar Brigades which has links to Al Qaeda.

There is no ‘Palestinian’ group that was not there to take its share of credit for the dead children.

The message being sent by the representatives of seven different Islamic terrorist groups in Israel carrying the coffins of their victims is of a united front committed to the destruction of Israel, and the killing of all non-Muslims to be followed by the creation of an Islamic theocracy.

Nor was the ghoulish scene some local ‘Palestinian’ phenomenon as people like to think.

Hamas is an arm of the Muslim Brotherhood. The Brotherhood formerly ran Egypt and Tunisia, runs politics in Morocco, has legislators in Algeria and Libya, celebrated the takeover of Syria by its Al Qaeda allies, and dominates Muslim expat politics in America, Europe and around the West through groups such as CAIR, which celebrated the Oct 7 attacks, and the campus MSA.

The choreography and graphics for the hostage handovers allegedly came from Al Jazeera, Qatar’s state propaganda outlet, whose personnel have doubled as terrorists in Gaza.

Qatar is a state sponsor of the Muslim Brotherhood and funded its Hamas arm. Qatar’s ‘negotiations’ that led to the parade of coffins were meant to allow Hamas to claim victory.

Other state sponsors of Hamas include Turkey, Iran and Pakistan and non-Muslim allies like China and Russia which hosted unity meetings between Hamas and other Islamic terror groups.

What happened in Gaza was not the doing of a small ‘extremist’ group but the Islamic ideology of hundreds of millions of people in the Middle East and around the world—including in the U.S.

The Bibas children, 9-month-old Kfir and 4-year-old Ariel, the ages at the time of their kidnapping while their ages at the time of death remain unknown, along with their mother, join a litany of other Israeli children and family members murdered by Hamas and Islamic terrorists.

On Oct 7, the Siman Tov family was murdered, including their twin 5 year old daughters and 2-year-old son Omer, their bodies burned. The Kapshetar family, including 8-year-old Aline and 5-year-old Ethan, were massacred while returning from a family trip.

9-month old Mila Cohen was shot in the arms of her father. Her 73-old grandmother was also murdered. A pregnant woman was shot on the way to the hospital. Dozens of other children were kidnapped or killed.

But October 7 was nothing new.

In 2001, a PLO terrorist sniper shot Shalhevet Pass, a 9-month-old girl, while she was sitting in her stroller in Hevron. Her father had been previously attacked with an axe and her aunt stabbed in the back as a teenager. The terrorist could have shot the parents. He picked a baby.

In 2002, a Muslim terrorist got as close as he could to the children at a Bar Mitzvah on a Sabbath in Jerusalem before he blew up. The dead included the Nehmad family, both parents and two of their daughters, 3 year old Liran and 7 year old Shiraz along with their 18 month old cousin, Oriah and her 12 old brother who had been sent by his father to get the car keys.

In 2004, Muslim terrorists massacred the Hatuel family, 2-year-old Meirav, shot in the head while in her car seat, 7-year-old Roni, 9-year-old Hadar, and 11-year-old Hila, along with their mother who was eight months pregnant with a never to be born baby boy.

In 2011, Muslim terrorists with the PFLP, a terrorist group active on American campuses, broke into the Fogel home on Shabbat, partially decapitated 3-month-old Hadas in her crib, stabbed 4-year-old Elad in the heart and killed 11-year-old Yoav. Two other children survived by hiding.

Hamas demanded and secured the release of these child-murdering terrorists as part of the Biden-Witkoff hostage deal.

Hezbollah had demanded the release of Samir Kuntar who had smashed in the head of Einat Hanar, a 4-year-old girl, against a rock with his rifle butt.

On his release, Iran’s government and Hezbollah honored him, the PLO praised him as an “authentic role model” and Al Jazeera’s Beirut office chief threw him a party and called him a pan-Arab hero.

Muslim terrorists did not murder these children as collateral damage. Killing children is the point.

In 2001, a Hamas terrorist attack on a Jerusalem pizza place saw “people – babies – thrown through the window and covered with blood” and survivors described “wading through bodies, including the bodies of children”.

“The worst thing I saw, which I think will haunt me all my life, is a baby that was sitting in a stroller outside a shop and was dead,” another eyewitness related. “After the explosion, the baby’s mother came out of the store and started screaming hysterically.”

One of the Hamas terrorists involved in the attack said, “We have to send them a message that their children are not safe.”

Another of the Hamas terrorists involved in the attack described her reaction while riding on a Muslim bus. “While I was on the bus and everybody was congratulating one another, they said on the radio that there had been a martyrdom attack at the Sbarro restaurant, and that three people were killed. I admit that I was a bit disappointed, because I had hoped for a larger toll. Yet when they said ‘three dead,’ I said: ‘Allah be praised.’”

“Two minutes later, they said on the radio that the number had increased to five. I wanted to hide my smile, but I just couldn’t. Allah be praised, it was great. As the number of dead kept increasing, the passengers were applauding.”

The killing of Jewish children by Muslim terrorists predated the rebirth of Israel.

Almost 100 years ago, during the 1929 Hebron Massacre before there was even an Israel, Muslim mobs wiped out the Jewish community.

The dead included children like Menachem Segal, 3, whose mother held him in her arms and begged the Muslim mob not to kill him. Menachem was stabbed in the head and his mothers’s fingers were cut off.

Why kill children?

“It is allowed for us to kill their women and children, even if that were to cause us to miss taking them as wealth (slaves), due to its breaking the hearts of the enemy.” Saudi Sheikh Ibn Uthaymin explained in a fatwa.

This was the Islamic fatwa Hamas was following in its celebration of its murder of children.

But the killing of children is the ultimate expression of the Islamic genocidal goal in Gaza. Peace was always a lie. The invading Islamic population was there to wipe out the Jews. Completely.

And not just the Jews.

Not long before the handover of the bodies of the Bibas children, a 2-year-old girl and her mother became the latest victims of the Muslim terrorist attack in Munich, Germany.

Last month the Muslim terrorist who stabbed eight little girls at a dance class in the UK, three of them fatally, pleaded guilty. One six-year-old girl was stabbed 122 times and another 85 times.

The warrior of Allah stabbed the little girls while they ran for their lives.

“It’s a good thing those children are dead, I’m so glad, I’m so happy,” he told authorities.

In Russia, Israel and Nigeria, Muslim terrorists have attacked schools and taken children hostage. They do this because Islam is in a war of extermination with the world.

Like all monsters, it preys on the weak, killing our children to wipe us out and replace us.

At the remains of the bodies of the Bibas children, the Chief Rabbi prayed, “O God, do not be silent.” We cannot know what G-d will do, but we are the ones who must not remain silent.