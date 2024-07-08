The media’s anti-Biden campaign is just as fake as its pro-Biden campaign

This is what mainstream media journalism now looks like.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

Journalism has been dead and buried since the 90s. What exists today is public relations, opposition research, agitprop, and the other elements of a communications apparatus for a political movement.

Occasionally people notice that everyone in the media is saying the same exact thing in the same exact way.

Now that the media got its marching orders to demand that Biden step down (mere weeks after denouncing the idea that there was anything wrong with him as dangerous disinformation and cheapfakes), the hive mind is once again marching in unison to an absurd degree.

Take this “key” meme that seems to be proliferating through the media hive mind.

Sometimes you have to take the car keys from an old person. Like Biden!

And sometimes you have to realize that the entire media is one big echo chamber that exists to loudly shout the same things at the general public in order to get it to do what the people running the show want.

This naturally leads to the same diversity of opinion and subtle argumentation that you get in North Korea or Cuba where every outlet says the same things on cue.

Two weeks after insisting that Biden was good to drive, the new memo is he must give up the keys!

This particular meme was apparently tested by some Dem consultants somewhere and has been sowed throughout the media.

This is what mainstream media journalism now looks like. Coordinated campaigns that only an idiot would mistake for anything except the creaks and groans of a propaganda machine.