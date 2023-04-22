Three Arab Israelis arrested after attempted kidnapping of young Jewish woman

Police were alerted to the scene after receiving a call that the woman was screaming.

By World Israel News Staff

Three residents from the southern Arab town of Lakiya were arrested on Friday evening for attacking and attempting to kidnap a woman and breaking through a police checkpoint when fleeing the scene.

The three men, whose ages range from 19-26, attempted to kidnap a woman, with whom one of them was acquainted, from her apartment in Kiryat Malakhi, around 30 miles north of Lakiya. The men tried to force her into their vehicle but she fought them.

Police were alerted to the scene after receiving a call that the woman was screaming. The three fled, but not before assaulting another resident of the southern Israeli town and stealing his mobile phone.

The suspects smashed through a police barricade with their vehicle but were stopped further on the road after officers shot their tires. They were caught following a chase on foot.

Chief Superintendent Mevorach Avraham from the Kiryat Malakhi police station listed the suspects’ “grave crimes” which he said, included “an attempted kidnapping, a robbery, and endangering human lives.”

He praised the police’s “quick response” as well as “cooperation between police stations” to catch the suspects.

“We will work to bring the suspects fully to justice, and ensure that they are kept away both from the victim of their crime as well as from the public,” he said.