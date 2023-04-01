Three injured in Palestinian ramming attack south of Jerusalem

“Our enemies are raising their heads and attempting the murder of Jews just because they are Jews.”

By World Israel News Staff

A Palestinian terrorist hit three Israelis in Gush Etzion south of Jerusalem Saturday night in a ramming attack, the military said.

One of the three was in serious condition and the two others were moderately and lightly injured, respectively. They were evacuated to a hospital in Jerusalem.

The terrorist, Mahmud Raaud Naif Biradaia, 23, from a village near Hebron, was shot dead.

Gush Etzion Regional Council Chairman, and Yesha Council Head, Shlomo Ne’eman, responded to the attack: “Once again, our enemies are raising their heads and attempting the murder of Jews just because they are Jews. They have reminded us of the tangible threats against us. It’s unfathomable how a religious holiday [Ramadan] turns into a holiday of terrorist attacks. We will continue to build and develop throughout Judea and Samaria and travel on Israel’s roads without fear. We wish those injured a speedy recovery and will pray for them.”

Opposition head Yair Lapid stated: “A severe terror attack in Gush Etzion this evening. I send my wishes for a speedy recovery to the wounded and support to their families. Terror has to be dealt with a heavy hand, and consistently, I trust the security forces to continue to work with determination against terror and to restore peace for the residents.”

The attack came during the Muslim month of Ramadan, which has seen a spike in Palestinian violence.

The army on Friday announced a closure on Judea and Samaria, barring entry to Palestinians over the first and last days of Passover.

The current wave of Palestinian terror attacks have left 15 Israelis dead and several more seriously hurt.