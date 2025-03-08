Trump: ‘We’re down to the final moments with Iran’

President Donald Trump salutes back to an honor guard as he arrives at Palm Beach International Airport, Friday, March 7, 2025, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

By Andrew Bernard, JNS

U.S. President Donald Trump hinted on Friday that the United States could take military action against the Iranian nuclear program “very soon” if the Islamic Republic does not strike a deal with the United States.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said that there would be “interesting days ahead” with respect to Iran.

“We’re down to final strokes with Iran,” Trump said, using a golf metaphor. “We’re down to the final moments. We’re at final moments. Can’t let them have a nuclear weapon.”

The International Atomic Energy Agency announced in a pair of reports in late February that Iran has “significantly increased” its production of uranium enriched to 60% purity, just shy of the 90% level considered “weapons-grade” for use in a nuclear bomb.

While Iran claims its nuclear program is peaceful, there is no civilian use for 60% enriched uranium and Iran is the only non-nuclear weapons state that produces such material.

Roughly 92.5 pounds of 60% enriched uranium is the “approximate amount of nuclear material for which the possibility of manufacturing a nuclear explosive device cannot be excluded,” according to the IAEA. As of Feb. 8, Iran has about 605 pounds of 60% enriched uranium.

Trump said on Friday that whatever comes next between the United States and Iran, “it’s going to be a big thing.”

“We have a situation with Iran, that something’s going to happen very soon—very, very soon,” Trump said. “Hopefully, we could have a peace deal. I’m not speaking out of strength or weakness. I’m just saying I’d rather see a peace deal than the other, but the other will solve the problem.”

In an interview with Fox Business conducted on Thursday, Trump said he sent a letter to Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Wednesday.

“I said, ‘I hope you’re going to negotiate because it’s going to be a lot better for Iran,’” Trump said of the letter.

“There are two ways Iran can be handled: militarily or you make a deal,” he added. “I would prefer to make a deal because I’m not looking to hurt Iran.”