US defense chief secretly flew to Israel to meet with Netanyahu – report

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during a press briefing at the Pentagon on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Konstantin Toropin)

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reportedly held a secret meeting in Israel with Netanyahu to discuss possible attacks on Iran.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth held an unannounced meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel on Monday, Axios reported Monday night, amid discussions between Washington and Jerusalem over a possible resumption of large-scale military operations against Iran, just eight days before Israel’s national elections.

The meeting took place at Ovda Air Base in southern Israel, where American fighter jets and aerial refueling aircraft are stationed, according to two sources familiar with the visit.

Hegseth also met with American military personnel at the base. He subsequently posted photographs of himself visiting US Central Command troops, although the Pentagon declined to comment on his meeting with Netanyahu. The Israeli Embassy in Washington also declined to comment, while the Prime Minister’s Office did not immediately respond to requests for confirmation.

The visit comes as the Trump administration considers whether to authorize another major military operation against Iran. Earlier this month, the Pentagon instructed US Central Command to complete preparations for renewed combat operations, although President Donald Trump has not announced a decision to proceed.

Recent discussions have reportedly included the possibility of joint US-Israeli strikes against Iranian nuclear and military facilities. American officials have indicated that Hegseth and senior Central Command officers favor renewed military action, while other administration officials prefer maintaining economic sanctions and diplomatic pressure.

The White House has disputed reports that Trump and Netanyahu discussed restarting the war and has said the president does not intend to launch new attacks before the November 3 US midterm elections.

On Monday, Netanyahu visited an Israeli Air Force base and delivered a warning to Israel’s adversaries, emphasizing the military’s readiness for further operations.

“Do not test us. You will suffer harsher blows than you have suffered up to now,” Netanyahu declared.

He praised the Israeli Air Force’s pilots and ground crews for their achievements during the war and said Israel remained determined to defend itself. He did not identify a specific country or organization as the target of his warning.

The developments follow Trump’s public endorsement of Netanyahu on Sunday ahead of Israel’s October 27 parliamentary elections.

In a message posted on Truth Social, Trump described Netanyahu as “a Great Warrior Prime Minister” and gave him his “Complete and Total Endorsement.”

Trump linked his support for Netanyahu to their cooperation against Iran, warning that a change in Israeli leadership could leave Washington responsible for confronting Tehran without the same level of Israeli cooperation.

“If Israel has the wrong Leader, which would be anyone other than Bibi,” Trump wrote, “America will have to do this work ourselves.”

In a telephone conversation on Monday, Netanyahu thanked Trump for his endorsement and emphasized that their joint campaign against Iran remained unfinished.

“Donald, we have a job to finish,” Netanyahu told the president, adding, “We’ll finish it together.”

Trump responded by praising Netanyahu’s leadership and expressing confidence in his electoral prospects.

“You’re the man I want by my side, Bibi,” Trump said.

The US president’s endorsement comes at a critical moment for Netanyahu, whose governing coalition is projected by opinion polls to fall short of the parliamentary majority needed to remain in power.

The possibility of renewed fighting with Iran has also raised concerns about the approaching election. Israeli and American security officials have reportedly discussed the prospect of Iranian missile retaliation and the potential consequences for holding the vote as scheduled.