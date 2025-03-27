WATCH: Agam Berger gifts inspirational bracelets to IDF soldiers stationed in Syria March 27, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-agam-berger-gifts-idf-soldiers-stationed-in-syria-inspirational-bracelets/ Email Print Former hostage Agam Berger distributed her custom-made “Emunah” (faith/belief) bracelets to IDF soldiers stationed on the Syrian side of Mount Hermon, hoping to boost their morale and inspire them.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/WhatsApp-Video-2025-03-27-at-20.34.40_f51327ea.mp4 Agam BergerIDFSyria