WATCH: Agam Berger gifts inspirational bracelets to IDF soldiers stationed in Syria

Former hostage Agam Berger distributed her custom-made “Emunah” (faith/belief) bracelets to IDF soldiers stationed on the Syrian side of Mount Hermon, hoping to boost their morale and inspire them.

