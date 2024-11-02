WATCH: Anti-Israel radicals steal busts of Israel’s first president from Manchester University November 2, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-anti-israel-radicals-steal-busts-of-israels-first-president-from-manchester-university/ Email Print An anti-Israel group showed footage of masked perpetrators smashing glass and stealing two busts of Israel’s first President from Manchester University in England.A group called Palestinian Action posted the video on X of two people forcefully taking the busts of Chaim Weizmann who secured the Balfour Declaration from the British government, a pledge to establish a homeland for the Jews.On the X account, Palestinian Action accused Weismann of “beginning the ethnic cleansing of Palestine.” BREAKING: Palestine Action abduct sculptures of Israel’s first president, Chaim Weizmann, from the University of Manchester.Weizmann secured the Balfour Declaration, a British pledge written 107 years ago, which began the ethnic cleansing of Palestine by signing the land away. pic.twitter.com/a8urQciod5 — Palestine Action (@Pal_action) November 2, 2024 anti-Israel activistsBalfour DeclarationChaim WeizmannManchester