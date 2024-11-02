WATCH: Anti-Israel radicals steal busts of Israel’s first president from Manchester University

An anti-Israel group showed footage of masked perpetrators smashing glass and stealing two busts of Israel’s first President from Manchester University in England.

A group called Palestinian Action posted the video on X of two people forcefully taking the busts of Chaim Weizmann who secured the Balfour Declaration from the British government, a pledge to establish a homeland for the Jews.

On the X account, Palestinian Action accused Weismann of “beginning the ethnic cleansing of Palestine.”





