WATCH: Antisemitic Vietnamese shop owner kicks out visibly Jewish family June 23, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-antisemitic-vietnamese-shop-owner-kicks-out-visibly-jewish-family/ Email Print Antisemitism has become openly accepted, with this shop owner kicking out a Jewish family from his store because he noticed the young child wearing a kippah. ⚠️BREAKING: Shop keeper throws a Jewish family out of store just because they’re Jewish, after he noticed the child wearing a Kippah.“Get out of my shop. My shop doesn’t accept people from your country.”This is 1938 all over again. pic.twitter.com/7AtFsVvZOz — Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) June 22, 2024 anti-IsraelAntisemitismDiscrimination