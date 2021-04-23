WATCH: Arabs kick Jew sprawled on ground in Jerusalem riot

Search

Protesting the violent attacks in recent days by Arabs against Jewish-Israeli civilians, hundreds of activists from the right-wing Lehava organization clashed Thursday evening with Arabs in the Damascus Gate area of ​​the Old City of Jerusalem.

In this video, a group of Arabs kick a Jew sprawled on the ground. Dozens, including police, Jews and Arabs, were injured. There were several arrests.



 