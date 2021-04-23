WATCH: Arabs kick Jew sprawled on ground in Jerusalem riot April 23, 2021 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-arabs-kick-jew-sprawled-on-ground-in-jerusalem-riot/ Email Print Protesting the violent attacks in recent days by Arabs against Jewish-Israeli civilians, hundreds of activists from the right-wing Lehava organization clashed Thursday evening with Arabs in the Damascus Gate area of the Old City of Jerusalem. In this video, a group of Arabs kick a Jew sprawled on the ground. Dozens, including police, Jews and Arabs, were injured. There were several arrests. ערבים בועטים ביהודי שרוע כל הקרקע בשער שכם pic.twitter.com/zmAaAnUXdm — גלעד כהן | Gilad Cohen (@GiladCohenJR) April 22, 2021 Eastern JerusalemIsraeli-Arab conflictLehava