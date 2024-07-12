Search

WATCH: Biden – ‘I want to hand it off to the president of Ukraine, Putin’

During the NATO summit in Washington, President Biden made a massive political blunder by mistakenly calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ‘Putin.’

