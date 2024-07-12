WATCH: Biden – ‘I want to hand it off to the president of Ukraine, Putin’ July 12, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-biden-i-want-to-hand-it-off-to-the-president-of-ukraine-putin/ Email Print During the NATO summit in Washington, President Biden made a massive political blunder by mistakenly calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ‘Putin.’NOW – Biden: “And now I want to hand it over to the President of Ukraine… ladies and gentlemen, President Putin.” pic.twitter.com/tELnNtTIcC— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 11, 2024 Biden AdministrationNATOVladimir PutinVolodymyr Zelenskyy