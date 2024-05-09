WATCH: Drone show in New York calls for the release of the hostages May 9, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-drone-show-in-new-york-calls-for-the-release-of-the-hostages/ Email Print Nearly 500 drones filled the skies of New York advocating for the still-held hostages in Gaza. 🗽 JUST NOW – NEW VIDEO: 500 drones light up sky near Statue of Liberty to pay tribute to Hamas-held hostages + call for their release @bringhomenow #bringthemhomenow 🗽@DavidCaplanNYC was at VIP viewing event in NJ attended by Debra Messing, Michael Rapaport, others pic.twitter.com/LiylEkiM2P— 1010 WINS (@1010WINS) May 8, 2024 droneshostagesNYC