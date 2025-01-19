WATCH: Families of hostages watch IDF receive their loved ones

The IDF prepared a special area for the incoming hostages to check their health and vitals and provide the families with a secure place to reunite with their relatives in peace and quiet.

#BREAKING:

The @IDF has posted a video of the returned hostages family’s receiving them in Israel at the reception point. They are HOME. pic.twitter.com/12TWpb9SVC — Jewish News Syndicate (@JNS_org) January 19, 2025