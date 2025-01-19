WATCH: Families of hostages watch IDF receive their loved ones January 19, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-families-of-hostages-watch-idf-receive-their-loved-ones/ Email Print The IDF prepared a special area for the incoming hostages to check their health and vitals and provide the families with a secure place to reunite with their relatives in peace and quiet.#BREAKING: The @IDF has posted a video of the returned hostages family’s receiving them in Israel at the reception point.They are HOME. pic.twitter.com/12TWpb9SVC— Jewish News Syndicate (@JNS_org) January 19, 2025 These are the mothers of the hostages waiting to see their daughters for the first time ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/JefTMYenlK— Yossi Farro (@FarroYossi) January 19, 2025 familieshostagesIDF