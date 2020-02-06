WATCH: Far-Right conspiracy theorist blames Israel for Iowa vote-counting debacle February 6, 2020 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-far-right-conspiracy-theorist-blames-israel-for-iowa-vote-counting-debacle/ Email Print Far-right anti-Semitic conspiracy theorist Rick Wiles says the Democratic voting debacle in Iowa was a conspiracy by Israel and “the very people who crucified Christ,” in an interview with Right Wing Watch. 2020 US presidential electionanti-semitismconspiracy theory