WATCH: Fatah official calls IDF the new Nazis, compares Gaza to Stalingrad

Fatah Official Taher Hamad said the crimes committed by the Zionists far surpass what happened in WWII by the Nazis, and now the world recognizes the Holocaust as a ‘masquerade.’

Fatah Official Taher Hamad: Gaza Is Like Stalingrad and the Zionist Army Is the New Nazi Army; The People Who Suffered the Holocaust Are Worse than the Nazis; Now Everyone Knows the Holocaust Was a Masquerade #Palestinians #Fatah #Antisemitism pic.twitter.com/MYTBpA1lDf — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) August 15, 2024