WATCH: Footage shows IDF making mass arrests in Gaza December 9, 2024

The video shows dozens of terrorists lined up waiting to be documented and detained by Israeli forces near the Ouni al-Khartani school in Gaza.

WATCH⚡️GAZA: IDF captures dozens of terrorists

New footage from this morning shows IDF forces apprehending a significant number of terrorists near the Ouni al-Khartani School in northern Gaza. pic.twitter.com/IvqrsB6XuH

— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) December 9, 2024

Gaza Hamas IDF Ouni al-Khartani School