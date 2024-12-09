WATCH: Footage shows IDF making mass arrests in Gaza

The video shows dozens of terrorists lined up waiting to be documented and detained by Israeli forces near the Ouni al-Khartani school in Gaza.

WATCH⚡️ GAZA: IDF captures dozens of terrorists New footage from this morning shows IDF forces apprehending a significant number of terrorists near the Ouni al-Khartani School in northern Gaza. pic.twitter.com/IvqrsB6XuH — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) December 9, 2024