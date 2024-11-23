WATCH: Former Iranian official claims nuclear weapons are attainable within 24 hours November 23, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-former-iranian-official-claims-nuclear-weapons-are-attainable-within-24-hours/ Email Print Former Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister and advisor to Khamenei, Mohammad-Javad Larijani, warned that Iran could achieve military nuclear capability within 48 hours—possibly reducing it to 24—and vowed that any attack on their nuclear infrastructure would trigger a game-changing policy the West would regret.#ICYMI: Former Iranian Deputy FM and Advisor to Khamenei Mohammad-Javad Larijani: Iran Can Obtain Military Nuclear Capability in 48 Hours, and We Can Reduce It to 24 Hours; Any Attack on Our Nuclear Infrastructure Will Result in a New Policy That the West Will Not Like pic.twitter.com/umtrsKzWSh— MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) November 23, 2024 IranMohammad-Javad LarijaniNuclear weapons