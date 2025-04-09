WATCH: Gazan Islamic scholar – ‘Allah gathered all Jews in Israel, to a mass grave’ April 9, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-gazan-islamic-scholar-allah-gathered-all-jews-in-israel-to-a-mass-grave/ Email Print Gaza Strip Islamic scholar Sheikh Bilal Al-Ghalban claimed the Balfour Declaration was a curse not for Palestinians, but for Jews, who were unknowingly gathered in Israel to their mass graves.Khan Younis, Gaza Strip Islamic Scholar Sheikh Bilal Al-Ghalban on Al-Jazeera TV: Allah Gathered the Jews in to a “Mass Grave” in Palestine Unbeknownst to Them pic.twitter.com/5NkHZi7ijI— MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) April 9, 2025 Balfour DeclarationGazaIslam