WATCH: Gazan Islamic scholar – ‘Allah gathered all Jews in Israel, to a mass grave’

Gaza Strip Islamic scholar Sheikh Bilal Al-Ghalban claimed the Balfour Declaration was a curse not for Palestinians, but for Jews, who were unknowingly gathered in Israel to their mass graves.

Khan Younis, Gaza Strip Islamic Scholar Sheikh Bilal Al-Ghalban on Al-Jazeera TV: Allah Gathered the Jews in to a "Mass Grave" in Palestine Unbeknownst to Them — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) April 9, 2025