WATCH: Goldberg-Polin’s send celebratory message to the Alexander family following Edan’s release

Jon and Rachel Goldberg-Polin, the parents of American-Israeli hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin who was murdered in Gaza, congratulated the Alexander family on the release of their son Edan and called for the freedom of the remaining 58 hostages.

May 12, 2025