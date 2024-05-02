WATCH: Hamas terrorists fire at Gazans from on top of stolen aid trucks May 2, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hamas-terrorists-fire-at-gazans-from-on-top-of-stolen-aid-trucks/ Email Print The Israeli government continuously increases the amount of aid entering Gaza which Hamas subsequently steals. WILD FOOTAGEHamas, who are in control of the aid trucks, are seen using live fire against Palestinians.Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/6yCtT66IVO — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 2, 2024 aidHamasPalestinians