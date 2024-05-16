WATCH: IDF forces neutralize multiple terrorist squads in Rafah May 16, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-forces-neutralize-multiple-terrorist-squads-in-rafah/ Email Print The 401st and Givati Brigades operated in eastern Rafah successfully neutralizing several terrorist squads, locating caches of weapons and underground tunnels. Jabalia had a very serious terror base. Keyword had.Bye bye pic.twitter.com/6FFEoAngvQ — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 16, 2024 HamasIDFRafahTunnels