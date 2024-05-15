Hezbollah fires 60 rockets into northern Israel after terror commander killed

Screen grab from a 2017 video of Hezbollah firing on al-Qaida-linked positions near the Lebanon-Syria border. (Syrian Central Military Media, via AP)

Tuesday’s reports that Hezbollah southern front commander Hussein Ibrahim Makki was killed in IDF strikes on Tyre were confirmed on Wednesday.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Following the killing of a Hezbollah commander by an IDF drone strike, the terror group launched over 60 rockets into the north of Israel targeted Mt. Meron, an air traffic control center on Wednesday.

Tuesday’s reports that Hezbollah southern front commander Hussein Ibrahim Makki was killed in IDF strikes on Tyre were confirmed on Wednesday as the terror group retaliated by firing into northern Israel.

According to the initial report, Makki was killed in a vehicle and two others were wounded.

According to the IDF, Makki is the 30th commander eliminated since the conflict began on October 7th.

The IDF identified him as a major threat to Israel who “planned and carried out many terror attacks against the Israeli home front amid the war.”

In response, Hezbollah fired 60 rockets towards Mt Meron, 8 kilometers from the border with Lebanon.

The rockets were intended to hit a highly sensitive air traffic control center.

One of the rockets was aimed at the Biranit army base close to the border.

Israel intercepted many of these rockets, while some did “minor damage” close to Mt Meron.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attacks which caused no injuries.

The strike against the Hezbollah commander came just hours after the killing of one Israeli civilian and 5 IDF soldiers in a Hezbollah anti-tank missile attack near the northern community of Adamit.

Last week, the IDF announced the death of Staff Sgt. Haim Sabach, 20, who was killed by a Hezbollah missile at a military post near the northern kibbutz of Malkia.

Days earlier, two reserve soldiers were killed in a Hezbollah drone attack on a military position close to the northwestern Galilee town of Metula. The IDF said it had failed to intercept the explosive-laden drone.

Hezbollah has carried out near-daily attacks on northern Israel since joining the war against the Jewish state in support of Hamas following the Gaza-based terrorist group’s massacre of some 1,200 people in the northwestern Negev on Oct. 7.