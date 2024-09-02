WATCH: Hersh Goldberg-Polin’s mother gives heartbreaking farewell to her son September 2, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hersh-goldberg-polins-mother-gives-heartbreaking-farewell-to-her-son/ Email Print Rachel Goldberg-Polin has been the face of the ‘Bring Them Home’ movement and today laid her son to rest after the IDF recovered him from Gaza. Heartbreaking words from 23-year-old Hersh Goldberg-Polin’s mother. pic.twitter.com/sySzjqkyYh — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) September 2, 2024 funeralHersh Goldberg PolinRachel Goldberg-Polin