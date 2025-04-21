WATCH: Houthi ‘special forces’ prepare to attack; claim US aircraft carrier is out of commission April 21, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-houthi-special-forces-prepare-to-attack-the-united-states-claim-u-s-aircraft-carrier-is-out-of-commission/ Email Print The Houthis have released a series of provocative graphics and videos threatening military confrontation with the U.S.—including an image of a B-2 bomber in crosshairs labeled “Soon,” and footage of their so-called special forces in training.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/WhatsApp-Video-2025-04-20-at-23.12.25_e9d2c3a4.mp4WATCHYemen claims the American aircraft carrier USS Truman is “out of service,” according to top Houthi leader Mahdi al-Mashat.“We have confirmed information,” he said. pic.twitter.com/QxifcNQi5m— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 20, 2025 HouthisUS navyYemen