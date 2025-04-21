Search

WATCH: Houthi ‘special forces’ prepare to attack; claim US aircraft carrier is out of commission

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-houthi-special-forces-prepare-to-attack-the-united-states-claim-u-s-aircraft-carrier-is-out-of-commission/
Email Print

The Houthis have released a series of provocative graphics and videos threatening military confrontation with the U.S.—including an image of a B-2 bomber in crosshairs labeled “Soon,” and footage of their so-called special forces in training.

>