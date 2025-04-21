WATCH: Houthi ‘special forces’ prepare to attack; claim US aircraft carrier is out of commission

The Houthis have released a series of provocative graphics and videos threatening military confrontation with the U.S.—including an image of a B-2 bomber in crosshairs labeled “Soon,” and footage of their so-called special forces in training.

WATCH Yemen claims the American aircraft carrier USS Truman is “out of service,” according to top Houthi leader Mahdi al-Mashat. “We have confirmed information,” he said. pic.twitter.com/QxifcNQi5m — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 20, 2025