WATCH: Houthis train for seizing Israeli and American military outposts July 7, 2024

The Iranian terror proxy based in Yemen, the Houthis, have repeatedly attacked ships affiliated with Israel or America and have threatened to escalate their assaults.

WATCH 🇾🇪 🇺🇸The Houthis are training to seize an American outpost. pic.twitter.com/aNja1bitsm— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) July 6, 2024