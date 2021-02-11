Search

WATCH: IDF blows up home of terrorist who murdered Esther Horgan

The IDF demolished the home of Esther Horgan’s killer who confessed to the vicious terror attack in which he bludgeoned her to death while she jogged in the forest near her home.