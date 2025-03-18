WATCH: IDF releases footage of initial wave of strikes in Gaza March 18, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-releases-footage-of-initial-wave-of-strikes-in-gaza/ Email Print Over the past 24 hours, the IDF and Shin Bet have launched strikes across Gaza, targeting Hamas and PIJ terrorist cells, rocket launch sites, weapons stockpiles, and military infrastructure used to plan and execute attacks against Israeli forces and civilians.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/WhatsApp-Video-2025-03-18-at-16.52.43_be892e51.mp4 GazaHamasIDF