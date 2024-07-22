WATCH: Initial moments of the Israeli bombardment in Yemen July 22, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-initial-moments-of-the-israeli-bombardment-in-yemen/ Email Print 25 Israeli jets in eight waves struck multiple targets in the Hodeidah area, including oil depots, power stations, and the port itself, crippling the already floundering Yemenite economy. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/WhatsApp-Video-2024-07-21-at-22.53.47_799b5476.mp4 Hodeidah portHouthisIAFYemen