WATCH: Iranian students defy teacher prompting them to chant ‘Death to Israel’

Defying the anti-Israel propaganda of their oppressive rulers, many Iranians have expressed admiration for the Jewish people and Benjamin Netanyahu by rejecting chants of ‘Death to Israel’ and boldly chanting ‘Death to Palestine’ instead.

