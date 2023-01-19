Search

WATCH: IRGC Navy drill deploys cruise missiles, attack drones

The IRGC Navy in the Persian Gulf conducted a drill near Iran’s Hormozgan and Bushehr provinces involving cruise missiles, combat drones, classified “smart unmanned underwater systems,” amphibious assaults, and more, in order “to combat the enemy beyond our region.”