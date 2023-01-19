WATCH: IRGC Navy drill deploys cruise missiles, attack drones January 19, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-irgc-navy-drill-deploys-cruise-missiles-attack-drones/ Email Print The IRGC Navy in the Persian Gulf conducted a drill near Iran’s Hormozgan and Bushehr provinces involving cruise missiles, combat drones, classified “smart unmanned underwater systems,” amphibious assaults, and more, in order “to combat the enemy beyond our region.” Ballistic missileIranIRGCStrait of HormuzWargames