WATCH: Israel calls on neighboring countries to help extinguish wildfires engulfing Jerusalem

Large fires erupted near Jerusalem, forcing the evacuation of several nearby settlements; in response, Israel has mobilized all national firefighting units to combat the growing blaze.

 

 

 

 

 

