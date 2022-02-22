Search

WATCH: Israel only country to oppose nuclear deal, but rightly so, says Netanyahu

Former Prime Minister and opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, in discussion with i24 News, says Israel is correct to oppose the nuclear deal, despite the fact that it’s the only country to do so.