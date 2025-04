WATCH: Qatar flies with Israel in surprise military drill

The Iniochos 2025 exercise, hosted by Greece from March 31 to April 11, is a multinational air-combat training drill aimed at enhancing tactical skills, interoperability and readiness among participating nations, including Greece, Israel, the United States, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, amid regional challenges.

QATAR FLIES WITH ISRAEL IN SURPRISE MILITARY DRILL

Qatar and the UAE are flying side-by-side with Israeli and U.S forces in Iniochos 2025, a multinational air exercise underway at Greece’s Andravida Air Base.

The drill features U.S F-16s and tankers, Israeli G-550s, UAE… https://t.co/2nBMWfScR5 pic.twitter.com/ifi2rOWFcn

