WATCH: JD Vance blasts Harris – ‘What have you done to question our loyalty’

JD Vance slammed Kamala Harris for questioning his loyalty to America by stating her policies on the southern border are the utmost disloyalty, and he served with the Marines in Iraq, the highest level of patriotism.

