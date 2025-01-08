WATCH: Lebanese political leader urges Lebanon to courageously embrace ‘culture of peace’ January 8, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-lebanese-political-leader-urges-lebanon-to-courageously-embrace-culture-of-peace/ Email Print Ibrahim Mrad, president of the Lebanese Syriac Union Party, called on the Lebanese to reclaim their legacy as the ‘Switzerland of the East’ by embracing peace, rejecting armed conflict, and challenging those seeking to liberate Jerusalem to fight their battles far from Lebanon’s borders, declaring, ‘I support peace with Israel and with anyone else.’ Ibrahim MradLebanese Syriac Union PartyLebanonpeace