Search

WATCH: Man wearing ‘Israel Kills Children’ t-shirt arrested after trespassing in gym

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-man-wearing-israel-kills-children-t-shirt-arrested-after-trespassing-in-gym/
Email Print

A man wearing an ‘Israel Kills Children’ T-shirt was arrested for trespassing in a gym after refusing to leave when asked by the staff.

>