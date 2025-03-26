WATCH: Massive IDF airstrike obliterates Hamas HQ March 26, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-massive-idf-airstrike-obliterates-hamas-hq/ Email Print The IDF is intensifying its campaign against Hamas, ordering troops to seize strategic sites in Gaza while bombarding Hamas targets across the Strip, destroying weapons, command centers, and eliminating high-profile leaders.WILD FOOTAGEFootage reportedly captures an IDF strike on a Hamxs stronghold in Jabaliya, Gaza pic.twitter.com/weMhznJixk— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 26, 2025 GazaHamasIDF