WATCH: Massive IDF airstrike obliterates Hamas HQ

The IDF is intensifying its campaign against Hamas, ordering troops to seize strategic sites in Gaza while bombarding Hamas targets across the Strip, destroying weapons, command centers, and eliminating high-profile leaders.

WILD FOOTAGE Footage reportedly captures an IDF strike on a Hamxs stronghold in Jabaliya, Gaza pic.twitter.com/weMhznJixk — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 26, 2025