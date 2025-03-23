Search

WATCH: Mike Waltz – ‘Iran is in their weakest moment since ’79 all thanks to Israel’s military efforts’

National Security Advisor Mike Waltz commented on U.S. efforts to eliminate the Yemen-based Houthis and warned that Iran must dismantle its entire nuclear program or face the consequences.

