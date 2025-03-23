WATCH: Mike Waltz – ‘Iran is in their weakest moment since ’79 all thanks to Israel’s military efforts’ March 23, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-mike-waltz-iran-is-in-their-weakest-moment-since-79-all-thanks-to-israels-military-efforts/ Email Print National Security Advisor Mike Waltz commented on U.S. efforts to eliminate the Yemen-based Houthis and warned that Iran must dismantle its entire nuclear program or face the consequences.BREAKING: White House National Security Adviser Mike Waltz speaks on how weak the Iranian Regime:“Iran is in the worst place it has been since 1979–all because of Israel.” pic.twitter.com/834SWeSDv1— Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) March 23, 2025 IranMike WaltzNuclear weapons