WATCH: Mike Waltz – ‘Iran is in their weakest moment since ’79 all thanks to Israel’s military efforts’

National Security Advisor Mike Waltz commented on U.S. efforts to eliminate the Yemen-based Houthis and warned that Iran must dismantle its entire nuclear program or face the consequences.

BREAKING: White House National Security Adviser Mike Waltz speaks on how weak the Iranian Regime: “Iran is in the worst place it has been since 1979–all because of Israel.” pic.twitter.com/834SWeSDv1 — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) March 23, 2025