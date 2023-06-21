WATCH: Muslim-American scholar defends marriage to 9-year-old girls June 21, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-muslim-american-scholar-defends-marriage-to-9-year-old-girls/ Email Print Muslim-American writer Daniel Haqiqatjou, a Harvard graduate who holds a Master’s degree in philosophy from Tufts University, insists that there is nothing wrong with marrying nine-year-old girls if they are mature, arguing that it is more moral than the norms of modern Western society. Muslim-American Writer Daniel Haqiqatjou: There Is Nothing Wrong with Marrying 9-Year-Old Girls if they Are Mature, Like the Prophet Muhammad Did; America Prefers to Have Millions of Children Molested by Their Public Schools Teachers @Haqiqatjou pic.twitter.com/B11JIOQQs4 — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) June 15, 2023 child abuseMuslim AmericansRadical Islam