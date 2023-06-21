WATCH: Muslim-American scholar defends marriage to 9-year-old girls

Muslim-American writer Daniel Haqiqatjou, a Harvard graduate who holds a Master’s degree in philosophy from Tufts University, insists that there is nothing wrong with marrying nine-year-old girls if they are mature, arguing that it is more moral than the norms of modern Western society.

