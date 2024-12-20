Search

WATCH: New bodycam footage shows police neutralizing Chicago shooter who killed Jewish man walking to synagogue

Newly released bodycam footage captures the intense shootout between Chicago police and Sidi Mohamed Abdallahi, an illegal immigrant from Africa who was allowed to enter the US under the Biden-Harris administration, shot a Jewish man after shouting ‘Allahu Akbar.’

