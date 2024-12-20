WATCH: New bodycam footage shows police neutralizing Chicago shooter who killed Jewish man walking to synagogue December 20, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-new-bodycam-footage-shows-police-neutralizing-chicago-shooter-who-killed-jewish-man-walking-to-synagogue/ Email Print Newly released bodycam footage captures the intense shootout between Chicago police and Sidi Mohamed Abdallahi, an illegal immigrant from Africa who was allowed to enter the US under the Biden-Harris administration, shot a Jewish man after shouting ‘Allahu Akbar.’BREAKING: just released body camera video of the harrowing shootout between Chicago police officers and Sidi Mohamed Abdallahi who shot a Jewish man after screaming "Allahu Akbar!”.Abdallahi illegally crossed into the U.S. from Africa, under the Biden-Harris administration. pic.twitter.com/ZfeA9lBCbB— Dapper Detective (@Dapper_Det) December 20, 2024 AntisemitismChicagoShootingsynagogue