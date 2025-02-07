WATCH: New footage emerges of airstrike that killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah February 7, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-new-footage-emerges-of-airstrike-that-killed-hezbollah-chief-hassan-nasrallah/ Email Print On September 28, 2024, the IDF launched an attack on Hassan Nasrallah’s underground bunker in Beirut, Lebanon, killing him and other commanders and crippling the group’s effectiveness in combat.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/WhatsApp-Video-2025-02-07-at-04.41.24_d125c3c8.mp4 BeirutHassan NasrallahIDF