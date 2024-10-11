Search

WATCH: New series ‘The Children of October 7th’ focuses on horrors experienced by children on Oct. 7th

Pro-Israel advocate Montana Tucker is releasing a new series highlighting the pain, suffering, and fear experienced by dozens of children on Oct. 7th.

