WATCH: New series 'The Children of October 7th' focuses on horrors experienced by children on Oct. 7th October 11, 2024 Pro-Israel advocate Montana Tucker is releasing a new series highlighting the pain, suffering, and fear experienced by dozens of children on Oct. 7th."The Children of October 7"❤️Meet Ella Shani. Ella is 14 years old and is from Kibbutz Be'eri. On October 7th,2023, Ella was hiding at her mothers house for over 12 hours before being rescued but Ella's father, Yitzhak, was killed by Hamas terrorists in his home in Be'eri.…