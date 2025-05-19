WATCH: Over 40,000 American Jews, former hostages join in Israel Day Parade in Manhattan

Over 40,000 American Jews and Israel supporters flooded the streets of Manhattan for the Israel Day Parade, marching dozens of blocks alongside dignitaries, influencers, and former hostages.

The Israeli Day Parade in NYC is happening now!

Every year at the Israel Day Parade, we show the world that the bond between New York City and Israel is unbreakable.

I want to also thank another strong voice for the Jewish community @montanatucker for marching alongside us today! pic.twitter.com/kMvxgqDxLM

— Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) May 18, 2025