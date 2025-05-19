Search

WATCH: Over 40,000 American Jews, former hostages join in Israel Day Parade in Manhattan

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-over-40000-american-jews-former-hostages-join-in-israel-day-parade-in-manhattan/
Email Print

Over 40,000 American Jews and Israel supporters flooded the streets of Manhattan for the Israel Day Parade, marching dozens of blocks alongside dignitaries, influencers, and former hostages.





>