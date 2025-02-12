WATCH: Palestinian in Gaza urges Hamas to continue the war with Israel February 12, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-palestinian-in-gaza-urges-hamas-to-continue-the-war-with-israel/ Email Print On his way to northern Gaza, this Palestinian praised Mohammed Deif for founding Hamas and expressed a strong desire to renew the fight against Israel, stating, ‘We want our prisoners back.’Young Palestinian Before Returning to Northern Gaza: The Jews Are the Enemies of Humanity, We Are Not Afraid of Them; Don’t Stop, Fire Rockets at Them pic.twitter.com/dFMM6BYpW7— MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) February 11, 2025 GazaHamasIDF