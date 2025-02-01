WATCH: Parents of Ofer Kalderon dance in celebration upon hearing news of his release February 1, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-parents-of-ofer-kalderon-dance-in-celebration-upon-hearing-news-of-his-release/ Email Print Ofer Kalderon was released along with fellow hostages Yarden Bibas, whose two children and wife are still in captivity, and American-Israeli Keith Siegel.ISRAELI FREED HOSTAGE OFER CALDERON'S PARENTS CELEBRATE HIS RELEASE AFTER 484 DAYS IN CAPTIVITYHis release comes as Israel continues efforts to secure the return of all remaining hostages.Source: Israeli media https://t.co/mgEN7bczez pic.twitter.com/BdpZPALnF4— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 1, 2025 hostagesOfer Kalderonparents