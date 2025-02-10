WATCH: Performer at Super Bowl halftime show waves Gaza flag February 10, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-performer-at-super-bowl-halftime-show-waves-gaza-flag/ Email Print After briefly waving the flag, he jumped off the car and off the stage and ran around the sidelines of the football field waving the flag for several seconds before three security guards tackled him.PRO-PALESTINE PROTESTER INTERRUPTS SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOWA pro-Palestine protester stormed the stage during Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show, briefly disrupting the performance before being chased off by security.pic.twitter.com/WfgAzCwTcK https://t.co/UZujOt6fyg— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 10, 2025 By far the most entertaining moment of the Super Bowl halftime show was this Hamas-loving protester being tackled Trump should follow with an executive order deporting it to Gazapic.twitter.com/KvLmMp4bEp— Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) February 10, 2025 Is this Palestinian protester part of the halftime show? https://t.co/PdNBOKieen pic.twitter.com/VljT5JdXoV — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) February 10, 2025 GazaHalftime ShowSuper Bowl