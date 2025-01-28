Search

WATCH: Popular British morning show omits Jews and antisemitism from Holocaust Remembrance Day

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-popular-british-morning-show-omits-jews-and-antisemitism-from-holocaust-remembrance-day/
Email Print

During Good Morning Britain’s three-minute introduction to International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the show omitted any mention of Jews and antisemitism when referencing the Holocaust and Auschwitz.

>