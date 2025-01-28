WATCH: Popular British morning show omits Jews and antisemitism from Holocaust Remembrance Day

During Good Morning Britain’s three-minute introduction to International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the show omitted any mention of Jews and antisemitism when referencing the Holocaust and Auschwitz.

“Six million people were killed in concentration camps during the Second World War, as well as millions of others because they were Polish, disabled, gay, or belonged to another ethnic group.”

Jews. The word you’re looking for is ‘Jews’, not ‘people’. This truly beggars belief.… pic.twitter.com/Sm0vLvMT01

— Campaign Against Antisemitism (@antisemitism) January 27, 2025