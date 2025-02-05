WATCH: Released hostage Naama Levy returns home after leaving hospital February 5, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-released-hostage-naama-levy-returns-home-after-leaving-hospital/ Email Print The five female hostages released last week were all sent home after an initial week-long evaluation and health assessment to ensure they were in good psychological condition.VICTORY: Israelis cheering as former hostage Naama Levy returns home. pic.twitter.com/ZhaJOl6PZw— Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) February 5, 2025 Naama Levy was released from hospital today and her neighbors were on the street to welcome her home Raaya Barkan pic.twitter.com/j9Iow6sLBv — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) February 5, 2025 Naama Levy returns to her home in Ra'anana. ️ pic.twitter.com/6dHhFpETKZ— Eli Afriat (@EliAfriatISR) February 5, 2025 GazahostagesNaama Levy